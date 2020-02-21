Family, Friends welcome public to Faye Marie Swetlik memorial

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Friends, Family and the Cayce community will come together for a public memorial service to honor the life of Faye Marie Swetlik.

The service that is open anyone who would like to attend is set to begin scheduled to start at 7 PM at Trinity Baptist Church located at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

If you plan on attending the service, the family requests that you not wear black. The church says the family really wants to make sure this is a celebration of Faye’s life and are asking people to wear bright and cheerful colors, specifically Faye’s favorites, pink and purple.

The church will have journals on site where you can leave a heartfelt message for either the family or for Faye. The church also says they are aware some people in the community may still be having a hard time dealing with the loss of the 6 year old, and they plan to have resources available at the church to assist anyone who feels like they need help processing their grief.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as our reporter Tim Scott will be attending the memorial service and will have updates for you on air and online.