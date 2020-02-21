Woman accused of hitting Charleston Co. crossing guard arrested

Charelston Co., SC (WOLO) — We have an update to a story we first told you about last month. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office the woman accused of hitting a crossing guard with her car as she was ushering children across the street has been arrested. deputies say the incident tok place outside of the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science at 1002 King Street just before 8 in the morning of January 24th.

The Charelston County Sheriff’s Office says this was the second incident in less than as many months. Officials say the first incident took place January 16th along Wappoo Road in West Ashley where the PIO tells ABC Columbia News the crossing guard in that case was transported to the hospital for treatment and the driver cited.

According to officials, the driver of the car in the video is 27 year old Shareatha Price, now charged with Hit and Run with Minor Personal Injury, and Disregarding a Crossing Guard. Price is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday morning at 9AM.