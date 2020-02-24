Newberry rescue recovers body in ‘shallow water’

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Water Rescue Dive Team says they are in the process of recovering a body not far from a campsite of a man who authorities say disappeared Sunday.

Captain Glenn Hamm, says the Agency, and the Newberry County Water Rescue Team have been searching for the missing since yesterday with the help of various jurisdictions and agencies.

Authorities say the body that has not yet been identified, but was found in what officials have described as “relatively shallow water” Monday around 3PM after searching the area since yesterday. According to the Dive Team PIO Captain, specialized equipment, including side scan sonar were used to help various agencies locate and recover the body.

An investigation is ongoing.