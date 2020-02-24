Remains ID’d as that of man missing since ’16

Lexington Co. S.C., (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department says remains found in a wooded area in Leesville are those of a man reported missing in 2016.

The coroner’s office says the cause and manner of Taylor Devin Johnson’s death are undetermined.

Johnson was last seen by his father walking on Pond Branch Rd. on May 31st of 2016.

His family reported him missing three days later.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says deputies would continue to investigate Johnson’s death.

Johnson was 22 at the time of his disappearance.