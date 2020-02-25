Former Gilbert H.S. student accused of going in Lexington school employee’s home to post threat on FB

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A 17 year old is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) after Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies say the teenager is accused of posting a threatening message on an Lexington School District One employee’s account.

According to authorities, the teenager, who is not being identified because he is a minor, admitted to arresting deputies that he went into the employees home to use her Facebook page, and added that he had done the same thing the week before to “make a threat against Gilbert High School”.

This information came to light after the Lexington School District One bus driver was placed on administrative leave after school officials say a co-worker reported a threat officials say “seemed to have been made” by the employee. That post was brought to the attention of a supervisor who placed the driver they believed posted the threat on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The bus driver says she never sent the post and thought someone hacked into her Facebook account. According to school officials, it’s board policy and district procedure to report it to administrators immediately. That report was passed on to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, officials were able to determine that it was a 17-year-old teenage boy who use to attend Gilbert High School who they say created the post. School officials say the bus driver did nothing wrong and has since been reinstated.

The teenage boy remains in DJJ custody and faces three charges including two counts of First Degree Burglary and one count of Threatening a School. The 17 year old is expected to appear in court for a hearing Wednesday.