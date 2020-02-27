Suspect wearing Air Jordan Retro 6’s wanted in armed robbery of China City

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect and they have singled out a particular pair of shoes the suspect was wearing during the crime.

CPD says surveillance video shows the person wearing “Air Jordan Retro 6” sneakers.

Police say it might help identify the man they say robbed a clerk at the China City on Forest Drive Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1(888)CRIME-SC.