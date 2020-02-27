Teenager killed in Sumter County four car crash

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol, is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Sumter teenager, and sent several people to the hospital. According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, 18 year old Juyheim Robinson Jay of Old Manning Road was killed in a four car crash.

The SCHP tells ABC Columbia just before 4:30 Thursday evening Jay was headed West along Clipper road (US 15), when officials say he veered over the center line while taking a curve and side swiped a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

SCHP says Jays’ car continued down the wrong side of the road where officials say he then slammed into an oncoming sedan which caused the SUV following the sedan to slam into it.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County

Coroner’s Office is investigating.