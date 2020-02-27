Three arrested for shooting at Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park last year

(Courtesy: LPD) Kenneth West, Jr.

(Courtesy: LPD) Justin Peeples



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department has arrested three men for a shooting at a mobile home park last year.

Authorities say Kenneth West Jr., Justin Peeples and a 17-year-old man are all charged with attempted murder.

Officials say the incident happened at the Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park on December 19.

According to investigators, at midnight, they found the victim outside of his home with gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg.

Police say the victim invited the three suspects to come to his house to pick up marijuana.

When they arrived, officers say they began shooting at the victim, who fired back and shot Kenneth West, Jr.

According to police, West and the victim both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say all three suspects are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Officials say bond has been denied for all of the suspects.