Special delivery: Columbia business owner ships shoes overseas after airstrike

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – A group of men and women overseas just got a special delivery from a business owner in Irmo.

When an Iranian air strike hit US military facilities in Iraq in January, people stationed there lost most, if not all of their personal belongings.

Toni Jumper owns Fleet Feet Columbia which has two stores in the area. When she was contacted about the need for help, she put together a plan to get boxes of 38 shoes, 38 socks and 38 insoles to those stationed overseas.

With the help of her brand reps who pitched in, Toni was able to make sure those impacted got back some of the comforts of home they lost.

