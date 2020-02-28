West Columbia uses family members ages to pick lottery numbers, wins $150k

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A West Columbia man played the ages of his family members and won a $150,000 Powerball prize.

“I was a work checking the Powerball results, and if I had matched one more number I would have retired,” he said.

According to SC Education Lottery officials, his ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Saturday, February 22 (25 – 37 – 39 – 61 – 62 and Powerball 11). Initially, the man was set to take home $50,000, but because he opted to go for the PowerPlay, his winnings tripled.

“I want to match all five numbers one day,” he said. “For now, I’m paying off my house.”

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $80 million.