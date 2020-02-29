Alabama Escapes South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and freshman Javian Davis had a season-high 20 to help Alabama rebound from a slow start to beat South Carolina 90-86 on Saturday night.

Davis finished his biggest game of the season by making the second of two free throws with four seconds left to help the Crimson Tide (16-13, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) overcome the absence of injured guard John Petty after an early 12-point deficit.

Beetle Bolden and Jaden Shackelford each made two free throws over the final 25 seconds after the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7) staged their own comeback in the final minutes.

Davis also had 10 rebounds and Lewis dished out six assists while making 3 of 4 3-pointers. Jaden Shackelford scored 18 and Herbert Jones added 10.

Alabama was without No. 2 scorer Petty, who sustained an elbow injury in Tuesday night’s loss to Mississippi State.

Keyshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace five double-digit scorers. He also collected 13 rebounds for his third straight double double.

Lawson scored 17, Jermaine Couisnard 12, Jair Bolden 11 and Alanzo Frink 10.

The Tide took a 78-70 lead on Beetle Bolden’s first basket, a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:33 left.

Bryant’s layup cut it to 86-84 with 1:12 left and South Carolina had a chance to tie it but he couldn’t make a basket inside.

Trae Hannibal matched Bolden’s two free throws with 17 seconds left to keep the Gamecocks alive. Then Davis rebounded AJ Lawson’s missed 3-pointer and drew the foul before icing it with a foul shot after one miss and a South Carolina timeout.