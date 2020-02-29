Primary 2020: Warren, Steyer make last pitch to voters before polls close Saturday

Both candidates were in Columbia Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As voters made their way out to the polls to take part in the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary, several candidates spoke to prospective voters and encouraged them to make their voices heard.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and businessman Tom Steyer were both in the Capital City Saturday morning, talking with voters and encouraging volunteers to continue their work on the ground.

Sen. Warren appeared in front of several volunteers and supporters inside the Eau Claire Print Building Saturday morning. Prior to her arrival, several local politicians sang their praises about Warren to the audience. City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, State Rep. Wendy Brawley (D-Richland County), and State Rep. Kambrell Garvin (D-Richland County) have endorsed Warren and said she’s electable due to her persistence in fighting on key issues.

When speaking to the crowd, Warren said a future Americans can be proud of is the number one goal of her campaign.

“One of the best parts of this campaign are the people who remain in the fight. People who fight from the heart. People who say it’s about more than me, it’s about how we build our future. And how we build a future not just for some of our children, how we build a future for all of our children,” Warren said.

Meanwhile, Steyer visited several polling places and spoke with volunteers Saturday afternoon. This comes off the heels of a rally Friday night at Allen University.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC Columbia, Steyer says he’s confident about his chances in both the South Carolina primary Saturday as well as the Super Tuesday primaries. He says regardless of the outcome, he will continue to fight for the issues South Carolinians face every day.

In the most recent Winthrop University poll, Steyer is third among Democratic candidates with 15% of the support. Warren currently is sixth with 6%. Steyer only trails Vice President Joe Biden (24%) and Senator Bernie Sanders (19%) in that poll.

The polls in South Carolina close at 7:00 p.m. ABC Columbia will have all the latest results throughout the night.