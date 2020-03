SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter Police say they’re looking for two people in unrelated cases.

Officials say 22 year old, Olivia Phillips has not been seen since she left the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital on Saturday.

And according to investigators, 61 year old, Willie Sims, Senior was last seen on Thursday on Charles Street by a family member.

If you have information that can help, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME S-C.