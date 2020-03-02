Woman found dead in Spartanburg is missing woman from Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – A body found in Spartanburg Monday has been identified as a missing woman from Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Celia Sweeney, 28, was reported missing to Charleston Police Friday, February 28 th by co-workers and friends.

A person of interest identified in the case was also found dead Monday at the home where Sweeney was found. That person has been identified as Buddy Allen Carr, 32.

Friday night police did a welfare check at Sweeney’s home and found that she was missing along with her vehicle. Her car was found late Saturday night.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 1(888)CRIME-SC.