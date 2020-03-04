Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend on Sharon Church Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man is wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend last month.

Authorities say Stanley Phillips, 37, faces many charges, including domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on February 23 at the suspect and victim’s home on Sharon Church Road.

Deputies say the victim ended her relationship with Phillips before he shot her in the upper body.

According to officials, she suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities also say Phillips left the scene after the shooting.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.