DHEC: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday

DHEC presented the most recent results to members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —With the number of people who have come down with coronavirus continuing the rise, there are still no confirmed cases in South Carolina as of Thursday

Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) spoke with members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee Thursday morning to tell them people should not panic.

DHEC officials say they have plans in place to monitor, isolate, and quarantine people who might have traveled to high-risk areas and are exhibiting symptoms.

Even though there are no confirmed cases in the state, Dr. Rick Toomey, the Director of DHEC, says his team is ready for anything.

“DHEC is actively engaged with the issue and our ongoing goal remains prevention, monitoring, and education,” Dr. Toomey said.

So far, five cases have been tested in South Carolina, but none have tested positive.

DHEC has monitored more than 60 people who have traveled to areas where multiple cases have been reported.

“Public health staff have been conducting follow-ups with these persons to determine their travel history to areas impacted by the wide-spread, sustained transmission of COVID-19, and to determine if any testing, monitoring or restrictions are necessary,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the State Epidemiologist for DHEC.

As of Thursday, 49 people have completed their two-week monitoring period, while 13 have not reached the two-week mark. Three people were transferred to other states for monitoring.

Labs across the state can test up to 100 samples a day, but some lawmakers are concerned people might jump to conclusions about their health.

“Don’t think every cough and cold is going to be flu and then run to the hospital. Really, DHEC has the testing capability, but we can’t overwhelm them,” said Sen. Sandy Senn (R-Charleston County), a member of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

Even as preventing a potential spread remains a number-one priority, Sen. Senn says people shouldn’t panic.

“DHEC feels that we are prepared and they don’t want anyone to get scared or worried. They have procedures in place. We do know in all likelihood at some point, it’s going to get to South Carolina, but there are no cases in South Carolina at this point,” Sen. Senn said.

Health experts say the symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus or if you have recently been somewhere with an ongoing spread of the virus, call your doctor right away.

For more information on coronavirus, click here.