Man wanted for attempted strong arm robbery on Kettle Court

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department is searching for a man accused of an attempted strong arm robbery on Kettle Court.

Officials say Joseph Drafts, Sr., 46, faces multiple charges, including first degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, Drafts gave the victim a ride to Kettle Court on Monday.

Once there, officials say Drafts then assaulted the victim, trying to take money from his pocket.

Police say the victim left the vehicle, but Drafts chased him down and assaulted him some more before leaving in a dark red Buick Sedan.

Authorities say the victim suffered multiple injuries.

If you know where Drafts is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.