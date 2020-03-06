Watch: Midlands leaders meet to discuss coronavirus preparations

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–So far DHEC says there are no cases of coronavirus in South Carolina but that is not stopping the Midlands from preparing ahead of a possible outbreak here.

The main message from Friday afternoon’s meeting was that leaders of school districts, city offices, and law enforcement are keeping a close eye on the situation, but will enforce their plans if a case of covid-19 is reported in South Carolina.

The meeting is the latest concerning the coronavirus for any government agency.

Gov. Henry McMaster held a meeting Monday, and the senate medical affairs committee and Richland County also talked about their plans Thursday.