Women accused of stealing from assisted living facility resident

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington say they are looking for two women accused of stealing a credit card from a resident at an assisted living facility and then using it illegally.

Investigators say they responded to Wellmore of Lexington Wednesday to meet with the victim who reported several incidents of credit card fraud.

Police say they determined a woman entered the victim’s room and stole her credit card.

According to investigators a second woman was seen with the first suspect using the stolen card at several businesses within the area.

Police say other residents at Wellmore may have also been victimized and is asking them to contact authorities if they believe anything was taken from their residence.