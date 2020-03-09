All lanes are back open after collision on Augusta Road at Cedarcrest Drive

Collision blocks lanes on Augusta Road at Cedarcrest Drive

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) At least one hurt in collision on Augusta Road.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Lexington police say the driver of the Gold Sedan is at fault for the wreck.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Police block lanes on Augusta Road after collision.





LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says all lanes are back open after a collision on Augusta Road this morning.

Authorities say the collision happened on Augusta Road at Cedarcrest Drive at 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of the Gold Sedan may have been distracted as she didn’t brake and hit another vehicle from behind.

Police say she was injured after being entrapped in the vehicle, but the driver she hit wasn’t injured.

Lexington firefighters say they freed her from the vehicle and she was taken to the hospital.

Officials say she was following too closely and driving too fast for conditions.