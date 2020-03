Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control has some simple techniques you can use to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any other diseases for that matter.

-Avoid closes contact with sick people.

-Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Frequently clean and disinfect regularly touched items and surfaces in your home.

For more tips click here.