Dreher great Alex English to be inducted into High School Hall of Fame

DENVER, Colo. — Today the National Federation of State High School Associations announced its 2020 Hall of Fame induction class, and Dreher’s Alex English is one of seven athletes to receive the honors this year.

English joins Tim Couch (Kentucky), Matt Holiday (Oklahoma), Dave Logan (Colorado), Karyn Bye Dietz (Wisconsin), Maicel Malone Green (Indiana), and Michele Smith (New Jersey) as the seven athletes to receive induction into the High School Hall of Fame.

He still stands today as arguably the best basketball player to hail from the Midlands, and recently had his jersey retired by Dreher. Now he joins an elite class in being recognized as one of the greatest high school athletes of all time.

The induction ceremony will be held on July 1 at the NFHS Summer Meeting in Denver.