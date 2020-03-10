Man caught after a stabbing on Gervais Street bridge in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says they caught a man wanted for a stabbing on the Gervais Street bridge on Monday.

Officials say the man is accused of stabbing his friend in the arm during an argument.

According to investigators, the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say they had to shut down part of the bridge for a while as they looked for the suspect.

Police say they later caught the suspect to ask him about the incident.

Officers didn’t say what charges he may face for the stabbing.

This case remains under investigation.