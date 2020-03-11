Gamecocks continue athletic events despite coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina athletics will continue all its events, despite a growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued to the public on Wednesday, USC says “all in-season intercollegiate athletics competitions will go on as scheduled” and lists ways you can prevent spreading the virus.

The top-ranked Gamecock women’s basketball team is set to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament next week and there has been speculation that the NCAA could limit the number of fans attending the event, but so far, nothing will change on that end.

“As the situation with the coronavirus progresses, University administrators will be in constant communication with the NCAA,” said USC Wednesday. “The NCAA makes decisions on their events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, the University and NCAA will collaborate and make decisions accordingly. At this time, we are moving forward as scheduled.”

The biggest change due to the virus is the pre and post-game handshakes. Now, teams (Gamecocks and opposing) are barred from pre-game and post-game handshakes.