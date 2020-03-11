Suspect charged after stabbing his friend on Gervais Street bridge

(Courtesy: ASGDC) Jalen Fulmer

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Fulmer charged for stabbing friend on Gervais St. bridge.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department has identified a man accused of stabbing his friend on the Gervais Street bridge.

Authorities say Jalen Fulmer, 26, is charged with first degree assault and battery for the incident on Monday after 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Fulmer is accused of stabbing his friend in the arm after an argument.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers say they later caught Fulmer on Blanding Street.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.