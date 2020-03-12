Shamrock Parade in downtown Lexington postponed

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The Shamrock Parade scheduled for Saturday in downtown Lexington has been postponed.

The Lexington County Blowfish made the announcement Thursday saying, “it is in the best interest of our community to not hold such a large gathering at this time.”

Breaking News: 5th Annual Shamrock Parade Postponed. Read more here: https://t.co/x8ffqk0Ce4 pic.twitter.com/ecHNUwaGzG — Blowfish Baseball (@GoBlowfish) March 12, 2020

The organization which hosts the annual parade did not specifically mention coronavirus concerns but did say it would monitor the health situation in the area and will provide a rescheduled date at an appropriate time.