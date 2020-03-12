Soda City Market cancelled for the rest of the month

Rob Dew,

20200312sodacity

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– If you plan on doing any shopping this weekend you’re down one option.
according to its twitter account, the soda city market that takes place on main street every saturday, will be cancelled for the rest of the month.

 

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts