Soda City Market cancelled for the rest of the month

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– If you plan on doing any shopping this weekend you’re down one option.

according to its twitter account, the soda city market that takes place on main street every saturday, will be cancelled for the rest of the month.

(2) This afternoon, City officials alerted us that the event [Soda City Market] which occurs weekly on a public road via public private partnership must be canceled the remainder of March. #SodaCity — SodaCity (@SodaCitySC) March 12, 2020

(3) Our team will continue to monitor reputable sources and stay in close contact with the City of Columbia as this virus progresses. Reinstating the popular event will be adjusted as new information becomes available. #SodaCity — SodaCity (@SodaCitySC) March 12, 2020