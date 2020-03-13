As state of emergency declared, people stock up on emergency supplies

DHEC officials say the only thing you should stock up on is hand soap, or if necessary, hand sanitizer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) has declared a state of emergency.

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor McMaster now has more tools at his disposal for the state to combat the coronavirus.

By cancelling school in both Kershaw and Lancaster Counties. enforcing price gouging laws, and restricting visits to nursing homes and prisons, McMaster says exercising social distancing is the best way to show South Carolina’s strength against the virus



“Today we have taken the best course of action for our state, for our people, and for our future. Let it be known that we as South Carolinians are resilient,” Gov. McMaster said.

With multiple positive cases of coronavirus reported in Kershaw and Lancaster Counties, Governor McMaster ordered schools in those two districts be closed for two weeks.

The Department of Education will work with DHEC to determine if other districts will have to close depending on what happens over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Kershaw County students will take part in e-learning and also have daily meals available at certain schools.

“We’re trying to make sure everything is as normal as possible and make sure those children have access to food and some type of academic work,” said Molly Spearman, South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education.

Meanwhile in the Capital City, people have been running through stores like Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street, only to find the shelves for hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and toilet paper are empty.

“I’ve been seeing online and all over the news that everything’s selling out. I should go ahead and get it since it might not be here,” said Kayleigh Rich of Columbia.

However, health experts say there’s no need to fill up your cabinets right now.

“We know that there’s a big demand for hand sanitizer and that’s recommended if soap and water is not available, but stocking up on other items only depletes the supply and makes the situation seem more alarming than it really is,” said Linda Bell, the State Epidemiologist for DHEC.

Still, some people have mixed feelings about the virus in general.

“I think people are overreacting. I think it’s there but I think we need to settle down and not overreact,” said Sandra Waldron, a shopper at Piggly Wiggly.

With additional funding from the federal government, DHEC can now test up to 2,000 people in South Carolina. They currently have the testing capacity for 80-100 a day, but that could change depending on how many people need to be tested.

Gov. McMaster also requested $45 million from the General Assembly’s Contingency Reserve Fund to fund needs for DHEC like supplies, advertising, and expanded testing capabilities. He says he has spoken with House and Senate leaders, and a joint resolution that would allocate the funds to DHEC could take place soon.