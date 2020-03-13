Fight leads to gunshots at a gas station on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says a fight at a gas station led to shots being fired on Thursday.

Officials say this happened at the Spinx gas station on Garners Ferry Road.

According to investigators, two men were fighting when they heard reports of shots being fired.

Police say no one was injured but one of their K-9 teams found a pistol.

Authorities say they are looking at the store’s cameras to look more into the incident.

This case remains under investigation.