Fort Jackson adds additional modifications to keep soldiers coronavirus free

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Fort Jackson announced Thursday that Family Day and Graduations are cancelled for the foreseeable future. Fort Jackson’s Commanding General says

the cancellations includes next week’s events for 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment on March 19th.

The ceremony will still be held, but it will be live streamed on the Fort Jackson Facebook page so that family and friends can view the ceremony.

This week Fort Jackson has implemented a number of measures to protect everyone from possible exposure including increasing sanitation measures, adding hand sanitation stations and conducting more frequent cleanings. Gate guards at all access points now wear gloves and do not handle the identification cards.

Fort Jackson’s Commanding General posted this message on the military installations Facebook page:

