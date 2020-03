Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Co. officials say the 5000 block of Sunset Blvd. in front of Target has been shut down to traffic due to a natural gas leak.

Officials say area businesses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Lexington police say eastbound traffic is being diverted from Sunset to Mineral Springs, westbound traffic is being diverted from Sunset to Corley Mill Road.