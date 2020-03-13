Governor McMaster holds ‘State of Emergency’ briefing

The State of South Carolina is officially under a State of Emergency. See the full briefing held Friday evening

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Just before 5:30PM Friday, South Carolina (R) Governor Henry McMaster officially declared a State of Emergency in the state. There are a few things that this now means for the Palmetto state, including giving the Governor the ability to put certain restrictions and mandates in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the State of Emergency, schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, where D-HEC has announced a majority of the now 13 confirmed cases will be closed for 14 days. In addition to that the Governor says state price gouging laws go into effect immediately

D-HEC will immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to avoid exposure risk to elderly residents who heath officials appear to be the most vulnerable.

