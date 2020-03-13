Governor to declare state of emergency, two school districts closed

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the governor’s office, Gov. Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency throughout the state Friday in response to the coronavirus.

The governor will also announce the closure of both Kershaw Co. and Lancaster Co. schools for two weeks.

Officials say those are the counties where there is evidence of community spread of the virus.

The governor says he will work with state health officials to determine if additional districts will be closed in the future.

Also included in the governor’s executive order according to a release sent by the governor’s office.

