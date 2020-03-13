SC for Ed teacher rally postponed due to the coronavirus

(ABC Columbia) Teacher rally at the State House in May 2019.

(Courtesy: Crysty Vaughan/ABC Columbia) Teacher rally at State House on May 1, 2019.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SC for Ed officials say the teacher rally next week at the State House has been postponed.

On their twitter page, they said a representative met with CDC and DHEC officials on Thursday, and decided to postpone based on their recommendations.

The rally was supposed to happen on March 24.

In May 2019, hundreds of teachers rallied at the State House to call for better pay, smaller classrooms, more teacher work days, among other issues.

Officials say they will announce a rescheduled date once the public threat has passed.