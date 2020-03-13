Watch: SC teacher working in Italy during COVID-19 outbreak

Milan, Italy (WOLO)- While people in South Carolina are getting their first taste of the life changes brought on by the spread of coronavirus and the preventative measures that come along with it, some have been learning to live with it for weeks.

That is the case for Charleston, SC native Sam Campeau who is living and working in Milan, Italy as a teacher for the American School.

Sam took time to sit down with ABC Columbia news to discuss what it is like in Italy and what Americans can expect as the virus continues to spread.