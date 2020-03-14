Churches put precautionary measures in place for Sunday services

Churches in the Midlands are putting precautionary measures in place to protect worshipers against risk exposure

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — As the numbers of those effected by the coronavirus continues to climb, some are questioning possible exposure to the virus while in worshiping this Sunday.

Fort Jackson says they will no longer allow hold all community chapel services or events until further services because of coronavirus concerns.

This decision includes all regularly scheduled worship services and

activities at all five installation chapels and the troop services held at

the Solomon Center. Religious services, as well as low density faith groups,

will still be held in the battalion areas for trainees by unit chaplains.

Officials with Fort Jackson make it clear however, these services are limited to trainees only. General members of the public that serve as volunteers or who want to come a congregants will not be allowed to participate in worship services or give religious support services.

Most of the places of worship that are putting these precautions in place say they are doing so in line with the recommendations given by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Including asking anyone who is feeling sick or has a sick family member to stay at home and watch church services online. The Catholic Diocese of Charleston is giving worshiper dispensation for mass if they’re sick and have several plans in including removing holy water from hand-fonts and suspending hand holding during the lords prayer.

Officials of all of the places of worship plan on either removing or wiping down hymnals, and offering plates, sanitizing commonly touched surfaces and some even suspending communion and offerings and asking members not to shake, or hold hands during services.

Pastor Jackson of Brookland baptist Church sent a reminder to worshipers writing, We preach “Holy and Healthy” living. Continue to wash your hands regularly. III John 2 says “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.” Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released a list of a few changes that they are recommending.

• Remove Holy Water from the hand-fonts, and if available, have hand sanitizer at all entrances.

• Remove missalettes, hymnals, etc. from the pews and consider one-time use worship aids.

• Suspend the exchange of the Sign of Peace or announce that it can be done with a simple bow. Also, no handholding during the Lord’s Prayer.

• Suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood during Holy Communion.

• Saliva can be a very potent form of transmission of the virus. Given the frequency of direct contact with saliva in the distribution of Holy Communion, we highly recommend that distribution only be in the hand.