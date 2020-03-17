‘California Dreaming’ restaurant invites children to eat free

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With new State of Emergency protocols put in place throughout Columbia, and the entire state for that matter several restaurants and bars are making some adjustments to how they operate.

While some locations are closing early, or not opening to the public at all for specific periods of time, one location is offering area parents a plate full of relief just in time for dinner. Owners say with the current global pandemic, it can be economically difficult for some families and they want to do their part to make sure every child is able to get a good meal.

California Dreaming (401 S. Main Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201) is offering all children 10 years old and under a free meal. The restaurant tells ABC Columbia, all you have to do to be eligible is purchase 1 entree for an adult in order for your child to order a meal of their chose off the ‘Kids Menu’. This offer will be in place until further notice according to restaurant management.

Even though the restaurant says these orders can be made to either ‘eat in’ the restaurant or ordered “to go’, the child receiving the free meal must be present in order to take part in the deal.