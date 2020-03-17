Columbia man arrested in connection with a fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of setting a fire at a business last month.

Christopher Tillman is charged with arson, burglary and ill treatment of animals.

Officials say Tillman was fired from a business on Charleston Highway.

According to investigators, on February 28th, Tillman set the business on fire, causing a total loss.

Officials say a dog was trapped in the office and died from the fire.

Tillman was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center but was released.