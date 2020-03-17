Furman University announces school will not return for the Spring semester

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday night Furman University updated information for their students and staff as information continues to change daily.

The University announcing now that the institution will not be returning for school during the Spring semester.

The Unversity President releasing this statement on the University website writing,

“Dear Furman Community and Families, None of us could have imagined this moment in time just a few short weeks ago. As the situation with COVID-19 rapidly evolves, the university continues to make difficult decisions that allow us to maintain university operations and carry out our academic mission. First and foremost, our priorities have been the safety of our campus community and ensuring that students make progress toward their degrees. With this in mind, I want to share with you the decisions made today regarding the academic calendar and related operations.”

The website goes on to say that students who have not already been granted exceptions will not return to campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. The school will however, extend remote learning through the remainder of the semester, including final exams.

