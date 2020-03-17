Pedestrian identified after fatal hit and run on I-77 in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian that was killed in a hit and run on I-77.

Coroner Gary Watts says Clyde Thompson, Jr., 45, died on I-77 north near Exit 9 A/B on Sunday.

Officials say he died from blunt force trauma.

According to Highway Patrol, after 6 a.m., Thompson was walking on the road when the vehicle hit him and drove off.

Troopers say the vehicle is possibly red with front end damage.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.