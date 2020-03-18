COMET will continue to roll forward with reduced routes amid coronavirus

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There are endless circumstances that have changed, and continue to do so, as the coronavirus global pandemic forces people around the world, and here in the Midlands adjust to a new normal.

One of those changes involve how you get from place to place on a daily basis. Beginning Thursday March 19th, 2020 The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority will reduce their services to their Saturday schedule for essential travel. This will include anyone who still needs access to public transportation to either care for or check on the elderly, grab needed supplies, obtain services, are in need of getting somewhere for medical reasons, minors and those with disabilities. The new measures will remain in place until April 10th, 2020 and re-evaluated as circumstances evolve.

The COMET wants to implore riders to continue practicing social distancing practices. They in exchange plan to begin utilizing their vehicles that are 35 feet and bigger to give people needed, and recommended space. COMET says they’re taking this action out of an abundance of caution to keep both passengers, their employees and members of the public safe while considering their needs.

During this time COMET says they will offer free fare for any of those who need essential travel on the COMET fixed routes. Meanwhile DART services will remain the same. In addition to those changes, COMET says they will also be implementing “Exit Door Boarding” where passengers will enter and exit the bus through the door at the back of the bus.

For additional information on bus routes, times, and changes click HERE