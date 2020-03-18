Judge approves $520M settlement in Santee Cooper lawsuit

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File) FILE - This April 9, 2012 file photo shows construction well underway for new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. South Carolina could pay off billions in debt and end uncertainty over lawsuits if it sells its state-owned utility, Santee Cooper, but the move would cost ratepayers more money over the next 20 years, state fiscal officials say in a report released Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, V.C. Summer Nuclear Station's unit two's turbine is under construction near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility. The Public Service Commission will determine at a meeting on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 how much to cut rates for 737,000 South Carolina Electric & Gas customers who have already paid more than $2 billion for a pair of nuclear reactors abandoned during construction.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a $520 million settlement that would provide refunds to Santee Cooper Utility customers who were charged increased rates for a failed nuclear construction project.

Judge Jean Toal gave an initial approval to the settlement Tuesday, a big first step to ending a long-standing dispute between Santee Cooper and its customers, who filed a class-action lawsuit against the state-owned utility, news outlets reported.

The project racked up $4 billion in debt before Santee Cooper pulled out of its minority stake in the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion in July 2017.

Since the project started more than a decade ago, Santee Cooper increased rates five times to fund the expensive project to build two nuclear powered electric generators in Jenkinsville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Columbia. Santee Cooper was the junior partner on the project with the now former Cayce-based SCE&G, which was acquired by Dominion Energy in January 2019.

After spending billions on the project, Santee Cooper and SCE&G shut down the project before any power was generated because of rapidly escalating costs.

The preliminary settlement would refund some power costs paid by Santee Cooper customers and about 2 million South Carolina residents who get their power from electric cooperatives that use the utility’s energy.

Santee Cooper also could not raise electric rates for four years..

The state Legislature is currently trying to decide whether it should reform Santee Cooper or sell it.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 20.