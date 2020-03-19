Judicial order releases prisoners due to coronavirus

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Co. deputies say a memorandum from the state supreme court lead to the release of seven inmates from the Lexington Co. Detention Center.

Sheriff Jay Koon says more detainees will be released based on the order.

The sheriff says it is important for the community to know that each release will be on the basis of a court order.

According to the directive, anyone charged with a non-capital crime as the COVID-19 response continues will be released on his or her own recognizance pending trial unless that person is an “unreasonable danger to the community” or “an extreme flight risk.”

Sheriff Koon says the order also calls for pre-trail detainees to be released from jail on a personal recognizance bond if the inmate has already served the maximum possible sentence of an offense.

ABC Columbia asked what the released inmates had been charged with, Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Spokesperson Capt. Adam Myrick says, “Four were magistrate level charges and three were general sessions charges of some kind. That’s as specific as I’m able to get based on the information I have. Their releases have all been in accordance with that order from the state supremes.”