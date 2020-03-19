Man arrested for fatal shooting on Brady Street in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman last month.

Authorities say Lynwood Small, 39, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say on February 27 at 6 a.m., Small shot Shakila Booker, 40, on Brady Street.

After she was shot, authorities say Booker walked to Carnegie Street searching for help.

Officials say she later died at a hospital from her injuries.

Deputies say they arrested Small at his home on Wednesday morning.

He’s being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.