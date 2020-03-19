Man arrested for having sexual conduct with 13-year-old girl

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Authorities say Charles McKnight, 43, faces a third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

According to investigators, in December 2019, McKnight grabbed a 13-year-old girl and put his hand down her pants, with the intent to arouse himself.

Deputies say he was arrested Wednesday night on Farrow Road without incident.

McKnight was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.