Two teenagers arrested for murder of Sumter man

JONES, Traquan Traquan Jones, 19 (SCSO)

KELLY, Jameek Jameek Kelly, 17 (SCSO)



(WOLO) – Two teenagers have been arrested for the murder of a Sumter man in February.

Jameek Kelly, 17, and Traquan Jones, 19, both face a murder charge for the death of a man found inside his home on Seilder Drive on Feb. 20.

The victim was Maurice James, 27.

According to a news release Friday evening, multiple witnesses told investigators they saw the two suspects walking toward James’ home around 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the shooting. Another witness said she observed two males matching Kelly and Jones’ descriptions running from a wooded trail that goes behind James’ property at about midday. Items reportedly missing from the victim’s home were found along the trail the day after the shooting.

Additional circumstance surrounding the shooting were not released.