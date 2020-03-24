Parking Services announces no payments for parking meters and garages to support social distancing

COLUMBIA, S.C., — The City of Columbia Parking Services Division continues to support efforts of social distancing and the entire business community.

Parking payments will not be required for on-street parking meters until further notice.

Handicapped parking, fire lanes, no parking areas, and yellow curbs will continue to be monitored.

In support of the effort to reduce contact & exposure at City owned parking facilities, gates will be raised until further notice.

If you have questions please email, parkingservices@columbiasc.gov.