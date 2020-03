Man arrested for home invasion at Beltline Boulevard

(Courtesy: RCSD) Travis Walters, Jr.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Walters, Jr. was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they have arrested a man wanted for a home invasion earlier this month.

Authorities say Travis Walters, Jr. is charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of kidnapping.

According to investigators, the incident happened at Beltline Boulevard on March 5.

Deputies say Walters was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.