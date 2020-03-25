SCDMV branches modify days of operation

COLUMBIA, S.C., — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) remains open, but the agency is adjusting hours of operation at select branches beginning today, March 25, 2020.

These reductions result from staffing limitations and the agency’s commitment to enforcing social distancing recommendations in certain branch offices.

Despite the reduction in operating hours at several locations, the SCDMV is committed to “ensure the proper function and continuity of state government operations,” in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order.

All road tests have been suspended through at least April 3, 2020.

However, the SCDMV continues to offer the pre-trip and basic skills portion of commercial driver’s license (CDL) test.

If customers take these portions of the CDL test during this time period, the test scores will be banked.

Offices are functioning on a one-in, one-out model.

The number of customers allowed inside a branch at a given time will directly correspond to the number of staffed counters.

Saturday hours are currently suspended through at least June 2020.

For more information, visit scdmvonline.com