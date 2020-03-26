Joann Fabrics working to combat mask shortage with ‘mask kits’

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Joann Fabrics nationwide are helping to fight the mask shortage for health care workers with a take-home mask kit.

“Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Prisma Health worker Paula Taylor, who went to pick up a mask kit herself.

On Monday, Joann Fabrics entered the fight to combat the current mask shortage.

“It’s fabric that we have in stock that the store is donating for this cause,” said local Joann Fabrics Store Manager Zenobia Bodison.

The kits are made for people to take home, sew, and return so Joann’s can donate them to local hospitals.

“Supplies are limited for everybody, not just our hospital but all of them. And people that know how to sew, coming along making masks, they’re saving lives just as much as we are,” said Taylor.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming. I can’t keep up enough bags made for the customers,” said Bodison.

Each kit has enough supplies for five masks.

“There’s ten cuts of fabric that are 12 by 9, with the interfacing that’s 12 by 9, the elastic and the thread are in the bag with instructions, directions on how to make the mask,” said Bodison.

“I saw on the news today that they did it, had to come in for supplies, they hooked me up with a free kit. Everybody can do it. If you can sew a straight line, you can do it,” said Taylor.

Community members are jumping at the chance to help make masks for local hospitals, as health care workers battle COVID-19.

“They’re very thankful that we have the supplies ready for them to make the bags. And that they can bring it back here to get them to get to the right health care facility to be used,” said Bodison.

And those health care workers, are thankful for the help.

“Everything that we do at the hospital, we’re putting our health at stake for everybody else’s. And the fact that they care to come pick up these kits, they ran out, I had to wait for mine. So running out of kits, that’s telling me that the community is coming together, and they care about us as much as we care about them,” said Taylor.

If you’d like to help, you can go to any Joann Fabrics and ask for a kit. They’ll even bring it to your car if you don’t want to go inside.

Just give your local store a call.